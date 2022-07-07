Emerald Advisors LLC Acquires 2,351 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 665.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 925,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,597,000 after acquiring an additional 804,828 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,749,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 954,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,238,000 after buying an additional 501,080 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,959,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,006,000 after buying an additional 490,914 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,382,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.66. 93,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,134,319. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $25.80.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.