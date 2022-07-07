Emerald Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.17.

AVGO traded up $11.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $494.04. 22,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,403. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $542.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $580.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $457.59 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

