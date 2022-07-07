Emerald Advisors LLC Buys 4,606 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,416,000.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,578. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.95 and a twelve month high of $110.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

