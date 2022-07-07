Emerald Advisors LLC Sells 39 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Emerald Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,933,476,000 after buying an additional 79,955 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,352,000 after purchasing an additional 173,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,144,000 after purchasing an additional 168,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $291.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,806,828. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

