Emerald Advisors LLC Sells 5,173 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Emerald Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 4,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 247,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,362,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.70. The stock had a trading volume of 54,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,633. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.08. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.