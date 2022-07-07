Emerald Advisors LLC Takes $376,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.59. 202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,195. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94.

