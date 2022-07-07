Emerald Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 55I LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 552.6% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 214,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 181,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 72.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 87,830 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 64,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,286 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 34,574 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,634,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

BBIN stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.10. 3,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,600. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.25. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.89 and a 1 year high of $62.33.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.