Emercoin (EMC) Market Capitalization Achieves $909,589.35

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $909,589.35 and $7,480.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00043257 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,511,563 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

