Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $88.65

Shares of Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.65 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 84.30 ($1.02). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 84.70 ($1.03), with a volume of 322,479 shares trading hands.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.27) price target on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 109 ($1.32).
The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. The firm has a market cap of £523.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,706.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.27.
About Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP)
Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.
