Endeavour Mining’s (EDV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,000 ($36.33) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 79.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.27) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.33) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($24.95) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,375.20 ($28.76).

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

LON EDV traded up GBX 27 ($0.33) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,667 ($20.19). 258,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 1,505 ($18.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,176 ($26.35). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,824.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,817.26. The company has a market capitalization of £4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 7,247.83.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.