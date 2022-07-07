Energi Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.68 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00002418 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $26.68 million and approximately $189,578.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00094400 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00017137 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00267027 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00045619 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008856 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 54,034,475 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

