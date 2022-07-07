Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Up 8.1%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.31. 64,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,397,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UUUU. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $835.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 48.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,086.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

