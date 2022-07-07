Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Trading Down 0.9%

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU)’s stock price was down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.18 and last traded at C$6.39. Approximately 444,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 862,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EFR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.75 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from C$13.50 to C$14.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.00. The company has a current ratio of 28.30, a quick ratio of 21.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.40.

Energy Fuels ( TSE:EFR Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.8000001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert William Kirkwood purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.44 per share, with a total value of C$74,433.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 370,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,758,501.87. Also, Director Dennis Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.58, for a total transaction of C$67,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 266,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,618,468.57.

Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

