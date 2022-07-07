Enigma (ENG) Reaches Market Cap of $131,738.04

Enigma (ENG) traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last week, Enigma has traded 56% higher against the US dollar. One Enigma coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $131,738.04 and approximately $82,537.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00212370 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000115 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00009356 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001056 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00388223 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

