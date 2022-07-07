Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Shares Down 5.7%

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01.

Get Enterprise Diversified alerts:

About Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE)

Enterprise Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Internet, asset management, real estate, and other businesses in the United States and Canada. The company operates four segments: Asset Management Operations, Real Estate Operations, Internet Operations, and Other Operations.

See Also

