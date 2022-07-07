EOS Tops One Day Volume of $142.64 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last week, EOS has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $142.64 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00004754 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000085 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,059,323,730 coins and its circulating supply is 993,844,998 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

