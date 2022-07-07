Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Trading Down 0.4%

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $12.90. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
About Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN)
