Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Trading Down 0.4%

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $12.90. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes.

