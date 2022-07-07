Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ERO. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.30.

ERO traded up C$0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.77. 219,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,798. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.75. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$10.54 and a 12-month high of C$26.30.

In other Ero Copper news, Director John H. Wright acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 786,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,772,748.40.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

