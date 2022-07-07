ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $41.31

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.31 and last traded at $41.51, with a volume of 2792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ESAB in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on ESAB in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.08.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $647.91 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ESAB stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 409,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.68% of ESAB as of its most recent SEC filing.

ESAB Company Profile (NYSE:ESAB)

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

