Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $75.32

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $75.32 and last traded at $77.58, with a volume of 970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Eurofins Scientific from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.50 and a 200 day moving average of $97.42.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.