Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.05

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.05 and last traded at $34.07, with a volume of 15535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.62.

EVH has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $297.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.81 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 67.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 839.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

