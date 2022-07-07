Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Position Cut by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,001,531,000 after purchasing an additional 827,948 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,756,000 after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.4% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.85.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $43.29 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $122.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.69.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

