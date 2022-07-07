Excelsior Mining (OTC:EXMGF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.25 at Scotiabank

Excelsior Mining (OTC:EXMGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Excelsior Mining stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 46,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,330. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27. Excelsior Mining has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.52.

Excelsior Mining Company Profile

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper oxide and sulfide mineralization with associated molybdenum. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

