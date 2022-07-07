Excelsior Mining (OTC:EXMGF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.25 at Scotiabank

Excelsior Mining (OTC:EXMGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Excelsior Mining stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 46,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,330. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27. Excelsior Mining has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.52.
Excelsior Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Excelsior Mining (EXMGF)
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
- Helen Of Troy Is What We Fear Most About Q2 Earnings
- Will Samsung Results Put A Bottom In Chip Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Excelsior Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelsior Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.