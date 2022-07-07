Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 360,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 8,697,035 shares.The stock last traded at $5.80 and had previously closed at $4.54.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIE)
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.
