Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 360,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 8,697,035 shares.The stock last traded at $5.80 and had previously closed at $4.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 53.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 16.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.