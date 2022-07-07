Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7,600.00 and last traded at $7,600.00. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7,700.00.

The company has a market cap of $942.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7,774.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7,984.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $217.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.66 million for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 26.06%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $28.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans.

