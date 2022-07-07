Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.11-$5.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.39 billion-$5.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.78 billion. Ferrari also updated its FY 2026 guidance to $8.08-$8.98 EPS.

Shares of Ferrari stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,234. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.82. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.55 and a 200-day moving average of $213.58.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 40.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.362 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.26%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, June 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €255.00 ($265.63) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferrari from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

