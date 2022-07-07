Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Stake Boosted by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 156.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,559 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises 5.2% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.59. 150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,236. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $92.78 and a 52-week high of $138.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.93.

