Filecash Price Hits $0.0060 on Major Exchanges (FIC)

Filecash (FIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Filecash has a market capitalization of $153,078.49 and approximately $242,796.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Filecash has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Filecash coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Filecash alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 72.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.26 or 0.01300087 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00137090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00016651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00034207 BTC.

Filecash Coin Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash . Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Filecash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filecash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.