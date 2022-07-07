Financial Survey: First Advantage (NYSE:FA) vs. WNS (NYSE:WNS)

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) and WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Advantage and WNS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage $712.29 million 2.70 $16.05 million $0.33 38.06 WNS $1.11 billion 3.35 $132.10 million $2.60 29.27

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than First Advantage. WNS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Advantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Advantage and WNS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage 0 0 8 0 3.00 WNS 0 1 7 0 2.88

First Advantage currently has a consensus price target of $24.07, suggesting a potential upside of 91.65%. WNS has a consensus price target of $97.57, suggesting a potential upside of 28.20%. Given First Advantage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Advantage is more favorable than WNS.

Profitability

This table compares First Advantage and WNS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage 6.29% 13.25% 7.95% WNS 11.90% 20.26% 12.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.0% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of WNS shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of First Advantage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WNS beats First Advantage on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Advantage (Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About WNS (Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services. It also provides a range of services, such as finance and accounting, customer experience, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to allow its clients to enhance productivity, manage changes in the business environment, and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third-party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services comprising credit hire and repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

