FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Shares Down 13%

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) was down 13% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $11.61. Approximately 138,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9,903% from the average daily volume of 1,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FCBBF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from €13.70 ($14.27) to €13.10 ($13.65) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

