First Merchants Corp Buys 2,056 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 16,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.5% during the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,830,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,802,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.93. 71,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,658,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.77.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

