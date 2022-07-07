First Merchants Corp Grows Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,810 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $280,032,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 691.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $277,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $135,788,000 after acquiring an additional 733,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $568,909,000 after acquiring an additional 715,705 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.00. 89,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,031,860. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

