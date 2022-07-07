First Merchants Corp Has $10.67 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,971 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 88,699 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 63,504 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its position in Comcast by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 41,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 128,956 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 13,816 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 84,167 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 13,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.67. 325,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,721,450. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

