First Merchants Corp Has $13.92 Million Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,059 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First Merchants Corp owned about 0.57% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $13,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

GSY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.56. The stock had a trading volume of 356,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,445. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.90.

