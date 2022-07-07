First Merchants Corp Has $7.34 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,852. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.05 and its 200-day moving average is $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $140.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Argus upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.