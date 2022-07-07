First Merchants Corp Has $8.31 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,366. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $85.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.40.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.