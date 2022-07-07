First Merchants Corp Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,037 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 497,644 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 141,251 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $59.31. 211,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,652,062. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

