First Merchants Corp Reduces Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 106.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.30. 56,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,385,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $64.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.02.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

