First Merchants Corp Sells 3,602 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Merchants Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $16,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

IVE stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,988. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.69. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.18 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

