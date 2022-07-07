First Merchants Corp Sells 986 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 98.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21,535 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,703. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.80.

