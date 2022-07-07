First PREMIER Bank Acquires 1,620 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLOK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,442,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLOK opened at $18.80 on Thursday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $64.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $29.97.

