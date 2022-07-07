First PREMIER Bank Decreases Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 142,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 395,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 20,906 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 108,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

