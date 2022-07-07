First PREMIER Bank Has $1.84 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 348,752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,617,000 after purchasing an additional 320,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,768,000 after acquiring an additional 181,169 shares during the last quarter.

VOO opened at $352.33 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $364.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

