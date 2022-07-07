First PREMIER Bank Has $225,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 77,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $52.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average is $54.86. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

