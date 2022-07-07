First PREMIER Bank Has $879,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

BAC opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.57. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $249.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

