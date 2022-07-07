First PREMIER Bank Purchases 6,169 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $45.83.

