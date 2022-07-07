First PREMIER Bank Purchases 903 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 408,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 28,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 92,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 138,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $48.24 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $50.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

