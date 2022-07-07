First PREMIER Bank Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 86,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 103.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $77.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.20. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $74.85 and a twelve month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

