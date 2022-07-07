First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DALI) Stock Price Down 3.9%

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DALI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.06 and last traded at $24.12. 29,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 32,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average is $26.59.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (DALI)
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
- Helen Of Troy Is What We Fear Most About Q2 Earnings
- Will Samsung Results Put A Bottom In Chip Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.