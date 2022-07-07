Float Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $1.33 Million (BANK)

Float Protocol (BANK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Float Protocol coin can now be bought for $165.94 or 0.00268563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Float Protocol has a total market cap of $17.18 million and $1.33 million worth of Float Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Float Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,118.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,131.24 or 0.10438615 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00137702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded 684.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016844 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Float Protocol

Float Protocol’s total supply is 171,459 coins and its circulating supply is 103,539 coins. Float Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FloatProtocol

Float Protocol Coin Trading

